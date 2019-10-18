New Pakistani restaurant settles into Riverchase

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson. Plates of lamb chops, chicken wings and naan bread sit ready for pickup in the kitchen window at the KabobLicious Indo-Pak Grill in The Plaza at Riverchase shopping center in Hoover.

In the past, Birmingham residents looking for authentic Pakistani food may have had to drive as far as Atlanta to get it, but not anymore.

Mehdi Sultan opened the Kabob-Licious Indo-Pak Grill in The Plaza at Riverchase shopping center in Hoover in April.

The 39-year-old Pelham resident said he enjoys cooking, and friends had been telling him for some time he needed to open a restaurant, so he finally decided to dive back into the business.

Sultan began working in the restaurant business shortly after his family moved from Pakistan to Dallas in 1998 when he was 18 years old. His parents opened a restaurant called Taste of Pakistan, and they learned the business together. His father sold the restaurant in 2004 to concentrate instead on the dollar stores and cellphone stores he owned.

Sultan got married and went to work in his father-in-law’s dry cleaning business in Atlanta, but in about 2006 he and his wife moved to Alabama, where his parents had relocated.

By then, his family had moved into the gasoline station and convenience store business. He owned and operated a station in Anniston and later two in Blount and Cullman counties.

He was financially comfortable, but the suggestion by friends to open a restaurant stirred his passion and he decided to give it a try, he said. He already had sold his convenience store in Blount County, and his dad took over the remaining one in Cullman so he could open Kabob-Licious.

Sultan chose Hoover because he saw how much the city has grown since he came to Alabama and considers it a hub of activity, particularly for people in the Pakistani and Indian community.

“Hoover has turned into a multicultural place,” he said.

Not only is there a significant Indian and Pakistani community, but the people in Hoover these days seem open to trying new things, he said.

Pakistani food and Indian food are very similar, but there are some differences, Sultan said. Pakistani cooks use more fresh ingredients and use more meat in recipes, while Indian food tends to focus more on vegetables.

The food at his restaurant is spicy, but not so spicy that it burns, he said. “We try to make everything medium heat.”

One of his specialties is a behari kabob, which is beef marinated with ginger garlic and house spices. Other specialties include chicken malai boti, nihari (which is similar to beef stew) and chicken and goat kadhai (cooked in an Indian wok).

Sides include rice and naan bread (large, round pieces of bread that look similar to pita bread but softer). All the naan bread is made in-house. Most menu items other than bread are gluten-free, Sultan said. Entrees range in price from $6.99 to $15.99.

People also seem to really enjoy the grilled tikka chicken wings and beef and chicken samosas (deep-fried seasoned ground meat pies with onions) as appetizers.

He uses his dad’s recipes for a lot of the menu items, but he has made some tweaks of his own. Sultan said he is the main cook, but his parents, Hadi and Zubeda, come in to help a lot, and his wife, Ash, serves as a hostess. She’s really good at explaining the menu to customers who are unfamiliar with Pakistani food, he said.

Currently, about 35 to 40 percent of his customers are either Pakistani or Indian.

Fahad Mirza, a doctor from Nashville who frequently visits his mother and sister in Mountain Brook, is a frequent customer at Kabob-Licious. He moved from Pakistan to the United States in 2005 and said it has been really hard for him to find authentic Pakistani food that tastes like home.

“It’s even hard in Atlanta and Chicago, but that’s what I find here,” Dr. Mirza said.

Sultan said the first couple of months of business were pretty good with lots of people coming to give the food a try. Things slowed down in July, but July is a tough month for restaurants, he said. Recently, more people who aren’t Pakistani or Indian are coming and bringing family and friends back with them, he said.

Sultan said he feels rewarded when people enjoy his food. “It’s also a passion. It makes me happy.”