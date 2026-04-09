New Colina Hillside apartments open, slated for summer completion

× Expand Photo by David Leong. The new Colina Hillside apartments in Hoover The new Colina Hillside apartments in Hoover.

A new 475-unit apartment complex is slated to be completed this summer off of Alabama 150 and Interstate 459 near Hoover.

The Colina Hillside apartments feature four- and five-story apartment buildings that are visible from I-459 and accessible from Alabama 150 via a new traffic light next to the iStorage and Collision Center, as well as an access road from The Shoppes at Hoover development that contains a Sprouts grocery store.

The Dobbins Group, the developer for the Colina Hillside apartments, describes the complex as being a good location for residents who may be looking for a shorter travel time to work because of its proximity to the interstate.

David Ball, a principal of Dobbins Group, said that as of March, the complex had opened 318 of the 475 apartment homes planned, including amenities, with the remaining apartments set to be delivered this summer.

Ball said some residents started officially moving into the complex in November.

Colina Hillside offers two- and three-bedroom floor plans, elevators, air-conditioned and centralized corridors, two resort-style heated saltwater pools with private pool cabanas, an outdoor grilling entertainment area, a 24-hour fitness center, a pet spa and separate pet parks for both small and large dogs, a ride-sharing waiting lounge, expansive outdoor greenspace, a half-mile path, a pickleball court, electric car charging stations, and an internal mail station and parcel package system.

Expand Photo by David Leong. Newly constructed Colina Hillside apartments Newly constructed Colina Hillside apartments rise along the Interstate 459 corridor, offering modern two- and three-bedroom units with amenities including pools, fitness facilities and expansive outdoor green space. Expand Photo by David Leong. Newly constructed Colina Hillside apartments Newly constructed Colina Hillside apartments rise along the Interstate 459 corridor, offering modern two- and three-bedroom units with amenities including pools, fitness facilities and expansive outdoor green space.

The buildings are laid out in a horseshoe configuration to allow for maximum interaction with amenity areas and to optimize land area utilization, given the site’s sloping topography, according to the Dobbins Group. The courtyard is the size of a football field.

Ball said the apartments provide convenient access to major nearby retail, dining and medical destinations, while also being the first new upscale multi-family community in a high-growth corridor in decades.

“While a development of this magnitude is challenging, our team has worked proactively to anticipate and address challenges as they arise,” Ball said. “Thanks to the leadership and coordination of our general contractor, Capstone Building Corp., the construction process has remained efficient and well-managed. The project is progressing smoothly and on track with our anticipated timeline.”

The Dobbins Group said Colina Hillside helps to fill a void for rental housing along the I-459 corridor.

Mac Martin, city planner with the city of Hoover, said the apartment complex is located in unincorporated Jefferson County with the exception of the road to the complex from Alabama 150 to roughly the roundabout, which is considered Hoover city limits.

In November, Arlington Properties announced it would be providing property management services for Colina Hillside.

The company seeks to “provide exceptional living experiences and operational excellence throughout the Southeast,” according to information provided by the Arlington Group.

The apartment’s architecture, amenities and elevated setting was created to provide residents with a “beautiful place to call home.”

During the construction phase of the project, a traffic light was installed, and Martin said it is functioning and in accordance with a permit from the Alabama Department of Transportation.

Capstone Building Corp. served as the general contractor for the project.

“Colina Hillside will deliver a premier residential community in this high-growth corridor,” said Josh Barnett, the vice president of project management for Capstone Building Corp. “We are grateful for the opportunity to serve as general contractor on a development of this scale and significance. Our team has remained focused on quality craftsmanship, coordination and efficiency throughout each construction phase, and we’re proud of the progress to date. As we move toward anticipated completion this summer, we look forward to continuing to support Dobbins Group in bringing this exceptional community fully to life.”

Mary Bradley, regional vice president of Arlington Properties, said in a press release that the desire for residents living at Colina Hillside is to experience vibrant and carefree living.

“We want them to feel as if they were at a high-end resort,” Bradley said. “Our on-site team is dedicated to delivering the warm, personalized service that defines every Arlington-managed community.”

Bradley said every detail of the complex is crafted from a resident’s perspective — from “spectacular balcony views” to interior details reflective of a custom home.

Students living in the apartments are zoned for McCalla Elementary, McAdory Middle School and McAdory High School.

FIRE SAFETY

Because the complex is in unincorporated Jefferson County, the developer is paying fire dues to get fire protection and emergency medical services from the city of Hoover at a cost of $208,987 annually.

“We provide this service for some of the areas that surround the city because we want people to receive fire care in a timely manner,” Hoover Fire Chief Clay Bentley said. “An example of this would be the Chase Lake Villa complex, which has never been in the city of Hoover — but we provide fire services to them.”

Bentley said the Shannon community is an additional example of an area outside city limits for which Hoover provides fire service.

Bentley said he knows providing fire services to areas outside of Hoover will generate more calls for the department, but he wants people to be protected if an emergency were to arise.

“We know this will mean more calls for us, but we want people to feel secure that if there is ever an emergency, we will respond in a timely manner,” Bentley said. “Some of these areas that are outside of the city limits could mean the difference between life and death if you were to wait for responders that are not considered close.”

Bentley said the department has had a good relationship with the developers of Colina Hillside, and the complex has been built to code.

Colina Hillside is located at 1121 Colina St. More information about the complex can be found at colina-hillside.com.