Near Me Smoothies & Ice Cream opens in Knox Square development

A new dessert and smoothie shop has opened in Hoover.

Near Me Smoothies & Ice Cream is now serving customers in the Knox Square development across from Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. The shop offers a menu centered on made-to-order smoothies and ice cream crafted in front of customers using real fruit and other ingredients.

The menu features 18 frozen fruit options and more than 20 mix-in ingredients, allowing guests to customize their orders. In addition to smoothies and ice cream, the shop also offers specialty chocolates and fruit fizz drinks.

“At Near Me, we believe that life tastes better with quality ingredients,” the company states, noting that each item is prepared fresh for every order.

The business describes its approach as focused on flavor variety and accessibility, offering both classic combinations and options geared toward customers seeking lighter alternatives.

Near Me Smoothies & Ice Cream is open to customers in the Hoover area and beyond. For more information, visit fruitnearme.com.