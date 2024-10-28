Morris to succeed Connor as America's First Federal Credit Union president, CEO

× Expand Photo courtesy of America's First Federal Credit Union Kevin Morris, left, will succeed Bill Connor as president and CEO of America's First Federal Credit Union, effective March 1, 2025.

America's First Federal Credit Union’s board of directors has announced that Kevin Morris will succeed Bill Connor as president and CEO of the credit union, effective March 1, 2025.

Connor recently announced his intention to retire after 44 years of service to the credit union. Connor joined AmFirst in 1980, when it was still Iron and Steel Credit Union, as a staff auditor. He has held numerous leadership roles throughout his career, culminating in his appointment as president and CEO in March 2011.

The transition process commenced on Aug. 1, when Morris, who had been serving as senior vice president and chief retail officer, assumed the title of executive vice president and the role of second executive officer.

AmFirst has two branches in Hoover at 2 Inverness Center Parkway and 3312 Old Columbiana Road.