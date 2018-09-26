More tenants announced for Stadium Trace Village

× Expand Stadium Trace Village tenants The Stadium Trace Village shopping center in Hoover, Alabama, is slated to include a MOOYAH Burgers, Frutta Bowls, Sweet Charlie's rolled ice cream shop, Culver's restaurant, Wrapsody boutique and ARC Realty office, among other businesses.

The developers of Stadium Trace Village today announced at least seven more tenants for the new shopping center being built along John Hawkins Parkway between Interstate 459 and Stadium Trace Parkway.

The Shoppes at Stadium Trace Village, which will serve as the village center, will include a MOOYAH Burgers, Frutta Bowls, Sweet Charlie’s rolled ice cream shop, a new Cajun-themed restaurant called Cajun Roux, Wrapsody’s boutique, Jeremy Stephens Salon and ARC Realty office, according to Map Development and Retail Specialists, which are handling leasing for the village center.

A layout released by the developer also shows a Culver’s restaurant on one of the Stadium Trace Village outparcels, but there was no mention of the restaurant in the press release, and efforts to contact a developer's representative were unsuccessful. Culver’s is a Wisconsin-based casual fast food restaurant chain that is known for its butterburgers, fresh frozen custard and Wisconsin cheese curds. There are no Culver’s currently in Alabama, but the chain is in 24 states, including Georgia, Florida and Tennessee, according to the restaurant chain’s website.

× Expand Map courtesy of Broad Metro Stadium Trace Vilalge conceptual plan 9-24-18 This is the conceptual plan for Stadium Trace Village, a shopping center being built along John Hawkins Parkway between Interstate 459 and Stadium Trace Parkway, in Hoover, Alabama, as of Sept. 24, 2018.

Last week, developers announced that The Shoppes at Stadium Trace Village would include a Taco Mama, MELT sandwich shop and O’Henry’s Coffees.

Aldi is well under way with construction of its grocery store at Stadium Trace Village, and UAB has announced plans to build a 39,000-square-foot medical office building in the development.

This will be the third Birmingham area location for MOOYAH Burgers and second Birmingham area location for Frutta Bowls, and Sweet Charlie’s is new to this market, according to Map Development. Cajun Roux is an entirely new restaurant, so this will be its inaugural location.

Wrapsody will be relocating from the Patton Creek shopping center, and Jeremy Stephens Salon is relocating from 2321 John Hawkins Parkway.

That leaves three vacant spaces in The Shoppes at Stadium Trace (1,200 square feet, 4,000 square feet and 4,800 square feet), according to Map Development. Stadium Trace Village as a whole still has several retail parcels, two hotel parcels and several outparcels for which tenants have not been announced.

× Expand Map courtesy of Map Development Shoppes at Stadium Trace Village layout This is the layout for The Shoppes at Stadium Trace Village, which make up the village center of the development in Hoover, Alabama.

Carter Harsh of Map Development said the company’s leasing strategy has focused on bringing together businesses that will help contribute to the walkability and local flavor of the project.

Will Kadish, the principal of Broad Metro (the overall developer for Stadium Trace Village), said Map Development has done a fantastic job of filling The Shoppes at Stadium Trace Village.

“These businesses augment Aldi and UAB and truly support our vision for a walkable community that offers area residents an enhanced quality of life,” Kadish said.

Construction on The Shoppes at Stadium Trace Village is scheduled to begin in early October, with the new stores and shops scheduled to open in summer 2019, according to Map Development.