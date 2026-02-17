MicroFlex to open flexible workspace facility off Old Columbiana Road

× Expand Photo courtesy of MicroFlex

MicroFlex, a provider of flexible workspace solutions, plans to open its newest location in February at 3890 Douglas Way, off Old Columbiana Road behind Vulcan Tire & Automotive.

The Hoover facility will include 30 flexible workspace units totaling 37,500 square feet, with individual units ranging from approximately 1,000 to 1,550 square feet. Tenants may combine multiple units to accommodate larger space needs.

Cofounder Andy Sink said the project is designed to meet demand for smaller, multifunctional office-warehouse spaces with shorter and more flexible lease terms than are typically available.

The spaces can be used for a variety of purposes, including offices for creative professionals, contractor workspaces, light assembly, e-commerce fulfillment, showrooms and sports training. Units may also be used for vehicle storage, recreational vehicles or hobby spaces.

Each unit features high ceilings, grade-level roll-up doors, a single ADA restroom, LED lighting, base electrical outlets and parking. Units are fully air-conditioned and can be customized with options such as enclosed offices and raised loft spaces for additional storage or workspace.

The location offers convenient access to Interstate 459 and U.S. 31, providing connectivity between downtown Birmingham and Hoover.

This will be MicroFlex’s fourth Alabama location. The company currently operates in Auburn/Opelika and Irondale, with another facility scheduled to open in Huntsville in February.