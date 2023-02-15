Metro Roundup: Ousler Sandwiches moving to Lane Parke this spring

× Expand Photo courtesy of Carter Photogra[phy + Design via Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors Lane Parke in Mountain Brook, Alabama

Longtime Birmingham sandwich shop Ousler Sandwiches will be relocating its Mountain Brook location to Lane Parke this spring, according to Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors.

For Mountain Brook residents, the Ousler name is a familiar one – dating back to 1915 when Dan Ousler opened his sandwich shop in Five Points South at the corner of Ninth Avenue and 22nd Street South.

Originally a wholesale sandwich shop, the family business grew quickly and, in 1953, Ousler sold the business to longtime employee Christine Elmore. The sale took Ousler to new heights, serving thousands of sandwiches a day to businesses across Birmingham.

In 2004, Elmore retired and her son and daughter-in-law, Bill and Becky Elmore, took over the business. After 17 successful years, they are ready for retirement, and the business will go to their daughter and son-in-law, LeAnn and Chris Wood.

“We are excited and thankful for the opportunity to still be part of Mountain Brook Village,” LeAnn Wood said. "Our family takes great pride in the business, knowing that the name and the brand speak for itself with customer favorites such as the chicken salad and pimento cheese sandwiches.”

John Evans, the develper and owner of Lane Parke, said the opportunity to provide a new home for this longtime Mountain Brook family business means a lot to him. “The timing of this relocation is ideal," Evans said. "While we now have a mix of national and regional tenants, mixing in family-owned businesses keeps the development well-rounded.”

Ousler Sandwiches plans to open late April in the first phase of Lane Parke and will be located next to B.Prince along Rele Street.

-- Submitted by Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors