Metro Roundup: Chef Timothy Hontzas once again semifinalist for James Beard Award

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Chef Timothy Hontzas stands inside his restaurant, Johnny’s Restaurant, in downtown Homewood, Alabama.

Timothy Hontzas is now a six-time semifinalist for a James Beard Award, following the announcement last week that the chef and owner at Johnny’s Restaurant on 18th Street was again being considered for the prestigious award.

Hontzas, a finalist in 2022, is a semifinalist in the category of “Best Chef: South.”

Hontzas spoke with The Homewood Star about his story and culinary career when he was named a finalist in the 2022 iteration of the awards.

Finalists will be announced March 29, and winners will be celebrated June 5 in Chicago, according to a press release.

There were only two other semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards from Alabama. One was Pizza Grace in Birmingham for "Best New Restaurant" and Bottega in Birmingham for "Outstanding Hospitality." See the complete list of semifinalists here.