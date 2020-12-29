Metro Roundup: Pet Vet Express expands into a 2nd storefront in Crestline

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Stephanie Hazen, a groomer at Pet Vet Express in Crestline Village, trims the fur around the face of Moppet, a Yorkshire terrier as she stands on the grooming table Nov. 18.

For 15 years, Mountain Brook clients asked Pet Vet Express to expand to their city from their Vestavia Hills location.

Finally, in August 2016, Dr. Kris Mahaffey — along with long-time veterinarian Jackie Burks — opened a satellite clinic in the Country Club Park retail center in Crestline Village.

“Hopefully, we can be here and be able to provide Mountain Brook with anything they may need as far as a veterinary clinic,” Mahaffey said.

The decision to open a Pet Vet Express in Mountain Brook was a good one, said Mike Mahaffey, the company’s operations manager.

“I can never explain the gratitude we have for the residents of Mountain Brook,” he said recently. “We have been welcomed with open arms and our business continues to grow every year.”

In fact, Pet Vet Express has seen its business — especially on the pet grooming side — grow so much that it recently expanded to a second location.

In mid-November, Pet Vet Express moved its grooming operation into a storefront at 208 Country Club Park.

This allowed for the expansion of the grooming operation but also provided more room for veterinary services in the original location at 253 Country Club Park.

On Oct. 26, the Mountain Brook City Council voted to grant Pet Vet Express a conditional use to allow it to carry out the expansion.

Mahaffey told the council that they already have more than 2,000 clients since moving to Mountain Brook. “It has grown beyond any expectation that we had,” he said.

He told members that they were booking two weeks out for grooming appointments and were “cramped” in the old space.

Pet Vet Express will now have room for up to three groomers, Mahaffey said recently.

The new space comes at a good time since Thanksgiving and Christmas are the “busiest time of the year” for grooming, Mahaffey said.

“Everyone wants their dogs looking good for the holidays,” he said. “Most people do family photos or have guests over.”

Most of the animals brought in for grooming are dogs, but Pet Vet Express provides grooming for cats at its Vestavia office, Mahaffey said.

The clinic actually gains a lot of new medical clients who initially come in for pet grooming, he said.

“They see how our business works, and they get a chance to work with our medical staff,” he said.

It is also gratifying to take care of people’s pets medically, Mahaffey said.

“There’s nothing like joining a partnership with an owner to ensure that their four-legged loved ones are the healthiest and live the longest life possible,” he said. “It is not uncommon to see dogs and cats living past 15 years.”

The staff at Pet Vet Express develops real bonds with its clients, Mahaffey said.

“We go through happy times and sad times,” he said. “Our clients know we are always there for them.”

The clinic tries to give its clients “the best service at the best price,” Mahaffey said.

Pet Vet Express also tries to help clients find discounts and reduce their pet expenses through the Pet Vet Club, the Pet Partner program and through the use of pet insurance, he said.

The clinic provides a full assortment of services, including wellness exams, vaccines, microchipping and dental procedures.

The clinic performs minor surgeries. Procedures requiring the pet to spend the night are performed in Vestavia Hills.

For more information, including hours, call 205-518-0606 or go to alpetvetexpress.com.