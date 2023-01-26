Metro Roundup: Neighbors ice cream shop in Homewood to close Sunday

× Expand Photo courtesy of Michael Eady The Neighbors ice cream shop at 715 Oak Grove Road in Homewood, Alabama, will close its doors for good on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023.

Neighbors, a cooperative ice cream shop in West Homewood, is closing its doors this Sunday, Jan. 29.

First launched nearly two years ago, the shop “had one goal in mind: let’s make West Homewood better and give our neighbors something they would enjoy,” the owners said in an Instagram post Tuesday.

“As your neighbors, we want to say thank you for loving us back over the last 18 months,” the owners wrote. “You crashed our days on day 1 and flooded the shop at the 2021 Streetfest. You hosted your kids’ birthday parties in our shop. There’s few things in life better than seeing the joy of a child (or an adult) consuming ice cream in our shop.”

The shop could not sustain itself on its own, according to the post.

“We will miss those moments of joy, but we hope we helped to create some memories along the way that will last forever,” the owners said. “While we’re sad it didn’t work, we have no regrets for attempting to do something that would add value to our neighborhood.”

The shop will close at the end of the day on Sunday, Jan. 29. Those wishing to get a refund on coins or gift cards can email yum@neighborshwd.com, and those with birthday parties scheduled after Sunday will receive their deposit back, according to the post.