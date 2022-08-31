Metro Roundup: Michael’s Restaurant at the Boxcar opens

× Expand Photo courtesy of Cayenne Creative Michael’s Restaurant reopened the Boxcar Cafe at Railroad Park in July.

The Boxcar Cafe at Railroad Park reopened under new management in July.

Michael’s Restaurant, located across the street from the park at 1525 First Ave. S. has assumed operation of the cafe on the Regions Bank 17th Street Plaza at the park. The Michael’s @ The Boxcar menu will feature chicken salad sandwiches, hot dogs, salads, smoothies and more.

“We are excited to partner with Michael’s Restaurant to provide a variety of family-friendly and healthy food options through the Park’s cafe,” said Camille Spratling, executive director of the Railroad Park Foundation. “Known for their exceptional quality of food and service, we are delighted that park visitors will have another great option for lunch.”

Michael’s Restaurant will also hold the Railroad Park’s liquor license and provide alcohol services for special events, including weddings and concerts. Additionally, beer, wine and Poptails (liquor-infused popsicles) will be available for purchase at the cafe.

“Michael’s Restaurant is looking forward to serving Railroad Park visitors through the operation of The Boxcar and working with the park’s special events clients,” said Bernadine Birdsong, owner of the restaurant.

– Submitted by Dana McGough.