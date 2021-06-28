Metro Roundup: Fabletics opens at The Summit

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 210628_Fabletics_JMA A Fabletics store opened at The Summit shopping center in Birmingham, Alabama, on June 1, 2021.

Fabletics, a store that sells activewear for women, on June 1 opened a new store at The Summit shopping center in Birmingham.

The store , founded by actress Kate Hudson, is in a 1,372-square-foot space and features Fabletics’ new store concept.

Fabletics launched in 2013 and how has more than 50 brick-and-mortar stores. The location at The Summit is the company's first in Alabama.

The location's neutral palette of white, grey, taupe, and ash showcases the brand's’ seasonal prints and vibrant color palettes. The mix of textures, which includes refined metals, natural wood and a grey herringbone tile floor, add dimension to the space. The lounge area is furnished with plush chairs, custom light fixtures, recharging stations and refreshments.

“Athleisurewear has become even more popular as people are working from home and being more active outdoors," said Jessica Tante, the marketing manager for The Summit, in a press release. "The Summit is the athleisure wear destination in Birmingham, and we are ecstatic to welcome Fabletics to the lineup of great retailers."

Carver Boynton, general manager for The Summit, said the mall is excited to welcome Fabletics to The Summit. The continued leasing momentum is a testament to the continued growth and interest in Birmingham, Boynton said.

Integrating the brand’s digital roots, Fabletics retail stores have become known for their technology-driven approach to delivering a true omnichannel experience, through the brand's proprietary technology. The Fabletics store in the Summit will be equipped with both Omnisuite and Omnishop, which link online and retail activity for members and associates.

Without leaving the fitting room, customers can use the OmniShop technology to request a different size or color, check stock and engage styling tips. Touch screens with a simple style quiz are displayed throughout the stores to support members and guests when deciding which styles best suit their needs and preferences. iPod-based point of sale systems, powered by Omnisuite, also allow Fabletics associates to help customers shop the website and arrange for free shipping of products directly to the customer’s doorstep.

The Summit location will also showcase a fitness boutique as part of the brand’s ongoing collaboration with Hydrow, the immersive at-home rowing machine. Upon request, trained sales associates can offer in-store demonstrations to members and guests, providing insight into the workout.

The Fabletics store is near Anthropologie and Shake Shack and will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.