Metro Roundup: Bookstore to celebrate grand reopening with Rick Bragg event

× Expand Photo by Madoline Markham Alabama Booksmith owner Jake Reiss with signed first edition books.

The Alabama Booksmith is reopening its showroom after a year closed during the pandemic.

The grand reopening event is July 26. This date is also Rick Bragg's birthday, who is a Pulitzer-Prize winning journalist from Alabama. The store will call Bragg at noon, 2:30 and 5 p.m. to sing happy birthday. He will be on speaker phone and will answer a few questions.

Masks will be required inside for everyone, and crowd capacity will be limited.

The store will revert to its normal hours of 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Visit alabamabooksmith.com/re-opening-july-26 for more information.