Metro Roundup: Birmingham's newest Parisian wine bar opens

× Expand Photo courtesy of Sprouthouse Agency Bar Le Fete is in the new Mercantile on Morris development in Birmingham, Alabama.

Birmingham's newest Parisian wine bar, Bar La Fête opened Sept. 2.

Located within the new Mercantile on Morris development and next door to sister restaurant Bandit Pâtisserie (which opened several weeks ago), the wine bar is reminiscent of the street cafés in Paris.

Bar La Fête features an extensive wine list, small plates and hand-crafted desserts.

Led by Chef Victor King, the menu features a curated selection of a la carte French-inspired small plates, classic French pastries and desserts from Chef Kristen Hall, and a selection of natural wines, local craft beers and a small selection of high-end spirits.

The restaurant is open for dinner Tuesday through Sunday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome or guests can make reservations via Resy. Limited tables are available for walk-in seating on a first come, first served basis. For the dining room and chef’s counter, reservations are encouraged and can be made via Resy.

A lounge area is available for private events, offering a flexible space for both seated (24 guests) and standing (40 guests) gatherings. For more information, visit lafetebham.com.