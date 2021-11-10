Metro Roundup: Developer announces name, branding for Carraway redevelopment

× Expand Image courtesy of Corporate Realty The logo for The Star Uptown, a redevelopment of the old Carraway Hospital property north of the BJCC by Corporate Realty in Birmingham

Local developer Corporate Realty announced recently that its redevelopment of the old Carraway Hospital property in Norwood will be called The Star Uptown.

The 52-acre mixed-use project will feature housing, offices, shops, restaurants and entertainment venues.

And the development’s logo will feature a star against the backdrop of the Birmingham skyline.

The logo is a way to pay tribute to the long-familiar blue star that sits atop the old Carraway Hospital, which closed in 2008.

“When we began working on this development, the first thing people wanted to know was what we planned to do with the star,” Robert Simon, president and CEO of Corporate Realty, said in a news release Oct. 6. “That star was one of Birmingham’s most recognizable landmarks, and it meant something to people. We want to honor that past even as we build a new future at this important site.”

The name and branding “are the result of literally years of conversations and meetings with neighborhood groups, city councilors, city staff and many others with an interest in what happens at Carraway,” Simon said in the release.

It is hoped that the project can help revitalize the once-vibrant neighborhoods north of the BJCC.

Corporate Realty finalized its purchase of the property in 2020, and construction is scheduled to begin in early 2022.