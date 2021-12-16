Metro Roundup: Sam’s Super Samwiches announces new location

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Ted Graphos, son of the late Sam Graphos, announces the new location of Sam’s Super Samwiches before the Graphos family lights the star during the Homewood Star Lighting and Christmas Parade on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021.

Following the death of founder Sam Graphos and the vacating of their longtime spot on 18th Street, Sam’s Super Samwiches announced their new location in downtown Homewood on Dec. 7.

The restaurant plans to reopen in February at 1830 29th Street South, next to SoHo Standard in the former Edible Arrangements location, said Sam’s son, Ted Graphos.

“It’s a great, great feeling for me and my family,” Graphos said.

Graphos said the family wanted to keep the business running following his father’s death in early October, but they had to look for a new location after their lease on 18th Street was not renewed.

The new location is much larger than the previous location, measuring at about 1,300 square feet, compared to 850 square feet at the previous location. All of the space is usable, Graphos said, whereas about half of the old location was hallway.

The new restaurant is also close to the old Sam’s spot, Graphos said, so longtime customers won’t have to travel far to get their daily “samwich.”

Graphos said owners of the SoHo development reached out and told the family they had a spot for them, and the timing worked out well. The family signed the lease on Dec. 3, and announced the new location at the Homewood Christmas Parade on Dec. 7, after lighting the city’s Christmas tree. To honor Sam’s memory, Homewood Mayor Patrick McClusky invited the Graphos family to light the tree.

Sam Graphos owned and cooked at Sam’s, a popular eatery for both breakfast and lunch, for more than 50 years, and originally co-owned the restaurant with his brother Pete, when it was called Sneaky Pete’s, before the pair sold that franchise.