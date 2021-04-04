MAPCO opens first store in Birmingham market

× 1 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy of rbb Communicat MAPCO Inverness A new MAPCO convenience store and gasoline station opened at 200 Inverness Center Drive on March 30, 2021. × 2 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy of rbb Communicat MAPCO Inverness A new MAPCO convenience store and gasoline station opened at 200 Inverness Center Drive on March 30, 2021. × 3 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy of rbb Communicat MAPCO Inverness A new MAPCO convenience store and gasoline station opened at 200 Inverness Center Drive on March 30, 2021. × 4 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy of rbb Communicat MAPCO Inverness A new MAPCO convenience store and gasoline station opened at 200 Inverness Center Drive on March 30, 2021. Prev Next

MAPCO opened its first location in the Birmingham-Hoover area at 200 Inverness Center Drive on March 30.

MAPCO CEO Frederic Chaveyriat, Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato, Hoover Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Toni Herrera-Bast, and representatives from the American Red Cross of Alabama were in attendance for the ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening.

“MAPCO has a long history serving the people of Alabama, and we are excited to expand our presence with our first store in the Birmingham-Hoover market to continue delivering our signature ‘Convenience You Can Trust,’ " Chaveyriat said. “We look forward to becoming a part of the local community’s daily lives, and invite guests to experience our brand new, bright and welcoming store and the outstanding customer service our team members deliver.”

The store, with more than 5,000 square feet, is MAPCO’s largest location to date and the first store to unveil MAPCO’s new interior design and fuel canopy. The design features an emphasis on a new layout with natural light, natural tones and greenery to enhance the guest experience and help team members operate seamlessly. MAPCO’s commitment to the community is reinforced with a unique interior mural that underscores the company’s dedication to serving the city of Hoover from the heart of the Inverness community.

The new location welcomes guests with unique community-focused murals, Feel Good coffee, hot and cold grab-n-go items, a smoothie machine, four different kinds of coffee machines (espresso, brewed, bean to cup, nitro), a beer cave stocked with craft and import options, wine, health essentials, automotive products, indoor/outdoor seating, free Wi-Fi, 20 fuel stations and more.

A community-driven organization, MAPCO made a $5,000 donation to the American Red Cross of Alabama and Mississippi to help the community rebound after the tornados that impacted Alabama this past week. The donation is funded through MAPCO’s Giveback program, which supports nonprofits and community organizations in the communities MAPCO serves.

To celebrate its entry in the market, MAPCO is offering several limited-time promotions on food and beverages that all guests can enjoy, including a free frozen beverage, fountain drink or cup of MAPCO Feel Good coffee, as well as 99-cent candy, packaged snacks, doughnuts and grilled hot dogs.

As MAPCO locations continue to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic, all stores employ frequent disinfecting processes, reinforce the use of MAPCO’s touchless payment and self-checkout offerings, encourage social distancing and offer free gloves at the fuel pumps.