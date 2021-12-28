Metro Roundup: Burlington opens new location in Brook Highland

× Expand Photo by Leah Ingram Eagle The Burlington location in Brook Highland Plaza opened Nov. 19 as the company's seventh location in Alabama.

The national clothing franchise Burlington Stores recently celebrated the grand opening of its new location in Brook Highland on Nov. 19.

The Brook Highland location is the seventh Burlington store in the state.

“Our goal is to continue to offer communities great values on brand name merchandise for the entire family and home,” said Burlington CEO Michael O’Sullivan in a press release. “We’re expanding and growing our footprint across the county and excited to be opening a store in Birmingham. We look forward to giving local customers the chance to discover fantastic prices on a wide range of products. We know they will love the deals.”

The new location will feature an updated design that is intended to make it easier for customers to navigate and find merchandise throughout the store.

The company’s stores offer in-season, fashion-focused merchandise at up to 60% off other retailers’ prices. Shoppers can expect to find clothing and footwear for men, women and children, footwear, baby items, holiday decor, pet care and toys. Burlington also offers a layaway program available in most stores. Customers can place items on layaway at checkout and return to pay for them later.

Burlington

WHERE: 5275 U.S. 280 S., Suite 119

HOURS: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week

The safety and well-being of customers and associates are the retailer’s top priority, the company said. Burlington will continue to follow social distancing practices and cleaning measures in alignment with guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

To celebrate its grand opening, Burlington donated $5,000 to Rocky Ridge Elementary school as part of its partnership with adoptaschool.org.

“Funds will be used to support teachers and their classrooms so that they can purchase materials needed for their students to better learn and succeed,” according to a press release.

Burlington Stores is headquartered in New Jersey and finished fiscal 2020 with net sales of $5.8 billion. There were 792 stores in operation at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2021 in 45 states and Puerto Rico.