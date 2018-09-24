Passion pays off

× Expand Photo by Jimmie Johnson III. Lori Newell holds one of her Crave Candle Co. creations. Newell started with two containers and only six scents. Now, she has a production warehouse with three full-time employees, numerous sales representatives and more than 60 scents.

Two years ago, Lori Newell was working a regular job and making candles in her kitchen during her spare time. Now in 17 states and more than 200 stores, her business, Crave Candle Co., has taken off, and she says she has truly found her passion in life.

Newell was working in pharmaceutical sales while her four kids went through college. Even though she was making good money, she said wasn’t passionate about what she was doing.

So Newell started researching different business ideas. After countless hours of research, she came across the idea of making candles. She said the industry intrigued her because she liked scented candles and also believed having them is a timeless experience.

Having no prior experience with candles, Newell said she had to work hard to learn the ins and outs of the industry.

“I did nine months of research. I would work my day job in medical sales, then I would work at night on the computer and on weekends,” she said. “To begin with, I was doing my 40 hour job and then I would work another 25-30 hours doing candles. I worked non-stop.”

For her candles, Newell decided to use a soy wax because it’s good for the environment and has double the burn time compared to the more commonly used paraffin wax. In addition, Newell said, she liked how the wax reacted with essential oils to create pleasant aromas.

Newell started with two containers and only six scents. As the business continued to grow, she moved the production to her garage. Now, Newell has a production warehouse with three full-time employees, numerous sales representatives and more than 60 scents.

“It took a lot of sacrifice on my part that first year. I was working a real job, being a single mother and financing my second job on my own,” she said.

A typical day for Newell consists of wearing many different hats. She said her employees call her “Wonder Woman” because she can tackle any problem that comes her way.

“I’m out in the field a lot; I try to take care of customers and sell. But, as an owner you basically have to do whatever. It’s been a while since I’ve poured candles, but at Christmas time last year I was pouring candles.”

Newell said when she started the business, she wanted the company name to reflect how she was attempting to follow her newfound passion. She came up with “Crave” while going to see a customer and knew it was the perfect name.

“Crave means a burning desire to do something,” she said. “If you aren’t living your life with passion, then you aren’t living at all.”

Even with her rapid growth and business success, Newell said seeing happy customers is an experience that will never grow old.

“The best moments are seeing people reordering the candles, people loving the candles and people wanting more of them,” she said.

Crave Candles can be found at 6600 Walt Drive, Suite D, and in stores such as At Home, Ross Bridge Spa and every Saturday morning at Pepper Place Farmers Market. They can also be purchased directly at cravecandlesco.com.