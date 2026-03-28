Little Luna Pizza to open in Bluff Park

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Businesses

Little Luna Pizza is planning to open soon at 2142 Tyler Road in the Bluff Park Village shopping center.

The new business will operate as a carryout and delivery pizzeria, specializing in New York-style pizza.

Pizzas will feature cold-fermented dough, topped with ingredients such as California-grown tomatoes, aged mozzarella, and fresh meats and vegetables, and baked in a high-temperature stone oven for a thin, crisp crust.

In addition to pizza, the menu will include fresh salads, gelato and desserts.

The restaurant is expected to serve the Bluff Park community with a focus on quality ingredients and traditional preparation methods.