Little Luna Pizza to open in Bluff Park

Little Luna Pizza is planning to open soon at 2142 Tyler Road in the Bluff Park Village shopping center.

The new business will operate as a carryout and delivery pizzeria, specializing in New York-style pizza.

Pizzas will feature cold-fermented dough, topped with ingredients such as California-grown tomatoes, aged mozzarella, and fresh meats and vegetables, and baked in a high-temperature stone oven for a thin, crisp crust.

In addition to pizza, the menu will include fresh salads, gelato and desserts.

The restaurant is expected to serve the Bluff Park community with a focus on quality ingredients and traditional preparation methods.