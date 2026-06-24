Little Luna Pizza opens in Bluff Park Village

× Expand Photo courtesy of Little Luna Pizza

A new pizza option has arrived in Bluff Park with the opening of Little Luna Pizza at 2142 Tyler Road in the Bluff Park Village shopping center.

The new restaurant specializes in New York-style pizza and operates as a carryout and delivery-only business.

According to the company, its pizzas are made with cold-fermented dough, a process that develops additional flavor and texture before baking. Each pizza is topped with ingredients including California-grown tomatoes, aged mozzarella, and fresh meats and vegetables.

The pizzas are baked in a high-temperature stone oven, creating the thin, crisp crust commonly associated with New York-style pizza.

In addition to pizza, Little Luna Pizza offers a selection of fresh salads, gelato, and desserts.

The business describes its approach as focusing on high-quality ingredients and traditional preparation methods while providing a convenient takeout option for area residents.

Little Luna Pizza is currently operating under temporary hours of 3-8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and is closed on Mondays.

For more information, visit littlelunapizza.com or call 205-407-4619.