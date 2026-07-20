Let's Play Hoover reopens after major renovation

× Expand Photo courtesy of Let's Play Hoover

Let's Play Hoover has reopened after a major renovation, unveiling a remodeled jungle-themed indoor play center at 5623 Grove Blvd.

The updated facility features a new Mini City designed for imaginative play, where children can explore a supermarket, police station, fire station, mechanic shop and hospital while riding trikes through kid-sized streets.

Additional upgrades include new party rooms, an interactive pixel floor, expanded play equipment and themed spaces for birthday celebrations. Party rooms are available in jungle, underwater, space and disco themes.

The indoor play center serves children from infancy through age 14 and includes climbing structures, slides, obstacle courses, a UV mirror maze and separate play areas for younger children. The facility also hosts birthday parties, field trips, fundraising events and other group activities.

Let's Play Hoover is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, visit letsplayparty.com/hoover or call 205-718-8993.