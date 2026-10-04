Leadership Hoover welcomes 10th class

× Expand Photo courtesy of Leadership Hoover. Members of the Leadership Hoover Class of 2027 take part in the program's opening retreat Sept. 16.

Leadership Hoover welcomed its Class of 2027 at an opening retreat Sept. 16, the 10th group to enter the community leadership program since its first class formed in 2017.

The class has 30 members who work in banking, health care, education, local government, housing, nonprofits, construction, real estate and small business.

"This class marks the 10th cohort milestone for Leadership Hoover," said Kathy Boswell, the organization's strategic leadership advisor. "Something that began as an idea has now been part of the city's history for 10 years."

Leadership Hoover was organized in 2017 by the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce at the request of Mayor Frank Brocato, with the Hoover City Council providing $50,000 in startup money. The inaugural class of 34 met monthly for a program year that covered education, health care, public safety, nonprofits and city government, and its members completed group projects for the city before graduating in June 2018.

More than 300 people have since gone through the program, according to Boswell. Membership is open to Hoover residents and business owners as well as people who work in the city but live elsewhere.

Boswell said the relationships formed within each class are the program's most lasting product in a city where many people otherwise connect only through their children, schools and youth sports.

"Every time a new cohort begins, people build relationships, and those relationships build a community that lasts long after the cohort ends," Boswell said. "Leadership Hoover gives residents, business owners, and those who may not live in Hoover but work here, a space to come together and learn about city governance, public safety, education, and the other things that contribute to our quality of life. We also celebrate and acknowledge Hoover's diversity of people, landscapes, cultures, and subdivisions."

The opening retreat included a new partner this year. Clearview Strategy Partners, a certified partner for the Predictive Index workplace assessment, joined the program, and facilitator Stacia Gaines led the class through its assessment results and how the tendencies they reveal shape decision-making and working relationships.

"Stacia gave our members some great insight," Boswell said. "It was a wonderful way to kick off the getting to know ourselves and each other a little better."

The members of the Leadership Hoover Class of 2027 are: