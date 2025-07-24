Leadership change coming at Southern Energy Credit Union

× Expand Photos courtesy of Southern Energy Credit Union Derrick Ragland Jr., left, is retiring as CEO and president at Southern Energy Credit Union on Sept. 30, 2025. Andy Rush, the current vice president and chief operating officer, at right, will take his place.

Southern Energy Credit Union, which has locations in Hoover at 4725 Chace Circle and 6400 Tattersall Park Drive, recently announced that President and CEO Derrick Ragland Jr. is retiring Sept. 30 after 43 years of service.

Andy Rush, who currently serves as vice president and chief operating officer, will become the next president and CEO. During his 23-year tenure with the credit union, Rush has worked in accounting and operations, developing expertise in strategic planning, operational excellence and member-focused innovation.

Ragland became president and CEO in 2016, and under his leadership, the credit union was recognized for operational excellence and a commitment to credit union values, completed two strategic mergers which led to a subsequent rebrand in the last two years, and established the SouthernEnergy Credit Union Foundation to support long-term charitable giving.

Southern Energy Credit Union, formerly APCO Employees Credit Union, is a nonprofit full-service financial institution that serves employees, retirees and families of Southern Company and its affiliates. It nowhas more than 90,000 members, 30 credit union branches across Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi and more than 5,000 credit union service centers across the nation.

For more information, go to southernenergycu.org or call 205-824-7403 or 205-547-9400.