LCS earns top ranking in senior living resident satisfaction for seventh year

Photo courtesy of Hoover Beautif Galleria Woods, 3850 Galleria Woods Drive

LCS, the management company for Galleria Woods senior living community at 3850 Galleria Woods Drive, has once again received national recognition for resident satisfaction.

The company was ranked No. 1 in resident satisfaction among independent senior living communities in the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Senior Living Satisfaction Study, marking the seventh consecutive year LCS has earned the top distinction.

In the most recent study, LCS received the highest scores in six measured categories: dining, community building and grounds, resident apartments and living units, value for price paid, staff and resident activities.

“Earning a J.D. Power award for the seventh consecutive year is a powerful testament to the trust our residents place in us and the exceptional commitment our teams bring to their communities every day,” said Chris Bird, LCS CEO. “Our residents’ confidence in the experience and care we provide is the highest honor we can receive, and we are grateful for their continued support.”

LCS provides operational support and management services to more than 130 senior living communities nationwide, including both nonprofit and for-profit organizations.

The J.D. Power study evaluates feedback from residents living in independent, assisted living and memory care communities across the United States.