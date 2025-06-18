Lake Home Realty expands, creates mountain home website

× Expand Photo from mountainhomesrealty.com website This four-bedroom, seven-bath home at 7105 Vallderrama Circle in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, is one of the homes listed on the new mountainhomesrealty.com website. It is listed for sale at $5,499,000.

Lake Homes Realty, a Hoover-based company that markets lake and beach properties across at least 40 states, this week announced it is branching out to a new market — mountain homes.

The company, based in Meadow Brook Corporate Park, this week announced a new brokerage called Mountain Homes Realty that already features more than $100 billion in available properties across 21 states through a website called mountainhomesrealty.com.

× Expand Image from mountainhomesrealty.com Mountainhomesrealty.com has more than $100 billion worth of properties across 21 states listed on its website.

Lake Homes Realty was founded in 2009 as a niche real estate market company by Glenn Phillips and now operates in 40 states, capturing visitors through lakehomes.com. Two years ago, the company launched Beach Homes Realty, which now offers beach properties in 16 coastal states at beach-homes.com.

The move to mountain homes was a natural progression of a company that offers niche real estate information for people interested in second home purchases or relocation to scenic areas, the company said.

Remote work, flexible schedules and a population heading to retirement continue to fuel second home and relocation purchases in mountain regions, the company said. Also, the addition of mountain inventory unlocks cross-marketing opportunities for buyers who weigh multiple lifestyle options.

“Across all our specialty brands we’ve learned how to connect local and out-of-state buyers with unique lifestyle properties,” said Glenn Phillips, CEO of Lake Homes Realty, in a statement on the Mountain Homes Realty website. “The purchaser of a mountain home may live hundreds of miles away and scan listings in several states at once. We make that search – and the seller’s exposure to those distant buyers – dramatically easier.”

Identifying waterfront property is straightforward: shoreline, water access, water views or a water-centric community. Mountain real estate, Phillips said, has lacked that clarity.

“No brokerage has ever really defined what constitutes a mountain home. It can mean many different things to different people,” he said. “So, we chose to set the standard. A property qualifies if it sits at elevation, enjoys a mountain or ridgeline view, lies within a community shaped by the mountains, or if proximity to elevated terrain clearly increases its value. Think of Whitefish, Montana – homes in the flat valley still command premiums because ski slopes and alpine trails are minutes away.”

People view mountain real estate differently from region to region, so Mountain Homes Realty will continue to update and refine its website to help buyers and sellers with their dream mountain lifestyle, Phillips said.