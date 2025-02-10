Kyuramen, a new ramen restaurant, opens in Inverness

× Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt. Kyuramen, a new ramen restaurant in Hoover opened recently in Inverness. They serve traditional Japanese dishes and offer boba tea.

Kyuramen in Inverness opened in December. The international ramen chain is located at 950 Inverness Corners, where Newk’s previously operated.

It is the first location in Alabama for the chain, which has more than 100 locations worldwide. Founded in 2014 by Gary Lin, a New York entrepreneur, Kyuramen aims to offer a taste and experience that feels like stepping into a quiet shop in Japan.

Its honeycomb seats and curtained booths provide private dining experiences, while bar seating is available for visitors who prefer to be part of the action.

The restaurant also offers a unique way to try multiple dishes with its yin-yang bowl, which is divided in half to allow for two ramen choices.

Kyuramen’s menu features a wide array of ramen options, showcasing the savory flavors for which the chain is known. Its signature dish, Tonkotsu Ramen, is a standout, with creamy pork bone broth, tender chashu pork, and a marinated soft-boiled egg. Other highlights include Sapporo Miso Ramen, known for its earthy and robust flavor, and innovative offerings such as fried rice burgers and omurice — a Japanese omelet dish served over seasoned rice.

The staff strives to prepare food to the highest standard and create a welcoming environment for all customers.

The Inverness location also features a boba tea bar, which allows customers to order without dining in the restaurant. Kyuramen is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and until 10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. For more information, call 205-968-1999 or visit kyuramen.com.