Krispy Kreme reopens in Hoover after being closed for several months

× 1 of 6 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Krispy Kreme doughnut shop at 1990 New Patton Chapel Road in Hoover, Alabama, reopened June 9, 2025, after being closed several months for renovations and replacement of equipment. × 2 of 6 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Krispy Kreme doughnut shop at 1990 New Patton Chapel Road in Hoover, Alabama, reopened June 9, 2025, after being closed several months for renovations and replacement of equipment. × 3 of 6 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Krispy Kreme doughnut shop at 1990 New Patton Chapel Road in Hoover, Alabama, reopened June 9, 2025, after being closed several months for renovations and replacement of equipment. × 4 of 6 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Krispy Kreme doughnut shop at 1990 New Patton Chapel Road in Hoover, Alabama, reopened June 9, 2025, after being closed several months for renovations and replacement of equipment. × 5 of 6 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Krispy Kreme doughnut shop at 1990 New Patton Chapel Road in Hoover, Alabama, reopened June 9, 2025, after being closed several months for renovations and replacement of equipment. × 6 of 6 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Krispy Kreme doughnut shop at 1990 New Patton Chapel Road in Hoover, Alabama, reopened June 9, 2025, after being closed several months for renovations and replacement of equipment. Prev Next

The hot and now sign is back in business in Hoover.

The Krispy Kreme doughnut shop at 1990 New Patton Chapel Road in Hoover reopened Monday, June 9, after being closed several months for renovations and replacement of equipment.

Initially, an employee said the goal was to reopen by the end of March, but the job apparently took longer than expected.

Hoover residents have been lamenting the closure on social media, though some admitted it probably was better for their diet. There was jubilation Monday as news spread.