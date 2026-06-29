Knox Square Dental celebrates first anniversary in Hoover

× Expand Photo from Knox Square Dental Dr. Brittany Rich of Knox Square Dental.

Knox Square Dental recently celebrated its first anniversary at 5848 Elsie Road in Hoover's Knox Square shopping center.

The practice is led by Dr. Brittany Rich, who offers a range of dental services including routine exams and cleanings, dental implants, full-mouth rehabilitation, root canals, extractions and custom dentures.

Rich graduated from dental school in 2015 and completed a general practice residency the following year, focusing on advanced dental surgery, implant placement, cosmetic procedures and full-mouth rehabilitation. She also provides care for children and adult patients and continues to expand her Spanish-language skills and knowledge of American Sign Language to better communicate with patients.

Knox Square Dental emphasizes a patient-centered approach with modern technology and a spa-like office environment designed to make dental visits more comfortable. The practice welcomes new patients and provides preventive, restorative and cosmetic dental care.

For more information, visit knoxsquaredental.com or call 205-202-9445.