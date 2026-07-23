King Acura adds two sales consultants

× Expand Photo courtesy of King Acura

King Acura has added two new sales consultants, Chandler Busby and Georgia Hontzas, to its dealership at 1687 Montgomery Highway in Hoover.

Busby brings nearly 20 years of sales experience to the dealership and describes himself as a buyer's advocate focused on helping customers find the right vehicle.

Hontzas said she has long enjoyed cars, helping people and building relationships, making a career in automotive sales a natural fit.

King Acura is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and is closed on Sundays.

For more information, visit kingacura.com or call 888-468-0553.