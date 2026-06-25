KidsXpress Urgent Care to open Lee Branch location in late July

× Expand Image courtesy of KidsXpress Urgent Care Untitled design - 1

A new pediatric urgent care clinic is preparing to open along the U.S. 280 corridor.

KidsXpress Urgent Care plans to open in late July at 300 Doug Baker Blvd., Suite 200, in the Lee Branch shopping area. The clinic will provide urgent care services for patients from birth through age 21.

The facility will offer a range of pediatric services, including an on-site laboratory, X-ray imaging and telehealth capabilities, allowing families to access care for a variety of illnesses and injuries without an emergency room visit.

According to the clinic, its mission is to provide high-quality pediatric urgent care while expanding access to healthcare for children and young adults.

The clinic is led by Dr. Felicia Fortune, CEO of KidsXpress Urgent Care. Fortune has previously worked with regional health initiatives, including the University of Alabama at Birmingham's Forge AHEAD Center, supporting efforts to improve health equity and youth wellness.

For more information, visit kidsxpressuc.com or call 1-659-207-9245.