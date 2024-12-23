Jubilee Joe's celebrates 20 years in business in Hoover

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220420_Jubilee_Joes_Crawfish_Fest13 5190 Medford Drive, Suite 114, in The Shoppes at Highway 150 Crossings in Hoover, Alabama.

Jubilee Joe's Cajun Seafood Restaurant recently celebrated 20 years in business.

The restaurant was founded by Joe Steiner and Kash Siddiqui as an outgrowth of a student project at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. They opened a location on John Hawkins Parkway as a restaurant and seafood market in 2005. They then closed the market to expand the restaurant seating. Steiner left the business in 2006, and Siddiqui shifted the menu to focus on Cajun seafood.

In 2020, Siddiqui relocated the restaurant to 5190 Medford Drive, Suite 114, in The Shoppes at Highway 150 Crossings. Jubilee Joe’s is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday; until 9 p.m. Thursday; and until 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The restaurant is having a Crawfish Drop Party on New Year's Eve with live music from 5 to 8 p.m.

For more information, go to jubileejoes.com or call 205-982-7797.