Joann Fabric and Crafts shutting down; Hoover store to close by end of May

The JoAnn Fabric and Crafts store at 1709 Montgomery Highway in the Riverchase Promenade shopping center is scheduled to close by the end of May.

The closing is due to a national shutdown of all the company’s operations. The fabric and craft retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in January for the second time in a year and auctioned off its remaining assets in February.

Online sales for the store ended March 5. The company is directing its customers to brick-and-mortar stores to dispose of its remaining inventory at discounted prices of at least 30% to 70% off regular prices. Furniture and fixtures in the store also are for sale.