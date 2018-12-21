Jiu-jitsu gym opens in Greystone

× Expand Photos by Sydney Cromwell Gracie Barra Alabama’s locations in Pelham and Greystone offer classes in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, judo and Muay Thai kickboxing.

Kaliffa Oliveira has participated in judo and Brazilian jiu-jitsu since he was 3 years old, and he has worked his way up to national and world rankings in both sports.

Oliveira, a Riverchase resident, said he loves competition and coaching students from children to seniors at Gracie Barra Alabama gym in Pelham. Now he’s expanded, as he and Frank Roncadori opened another Gracie Barra Alabama gym in Greystone at 5510 U.S. 280 S. in December.

“We truly teach jiu-jitsu for everyone. It’s like a passion,” Oliveira said.

At his gym, Oliveira and his coaches teach Brazilian jiu-jitsu, judo and Muay Thai kickboxing. Much of the skills in jiu-jitsu, especially at the beginner levels, are taught for self-defense as much as for sport.

Jiu-jitsu is primarily a grappling sport, where most of the moves are done on the ground instead of standing up. It’s a sport where a smaller person can have an advantage over a larger opponent, with the right speed and leverage. Oliveira said one of his students is a 70-year-old woman.

“I believe having jiu-jitsu is like having car insurance. You need to have it, hopefully you never need it,” he said.

“This art is the most efficient art for self-defense.”

Brazilian jiu-jitsu in its modern form was largely influenced by Carlos Gracie, who realized that his small size, while it hindered him in judo competitions when standing, could work to his advantage on the ground. His son started the Gracie Barra collection of schools, which includes Oliveira’s gyms.

“[Gracie’s] goal was to have a Brazilianjiu-jitsu gym in every town in the world. It’s a big challenge, but opening Greystone will make this step a little closer to his goals,” Oliveira said.

× Expand Photos by Sydney Cromwell Kaliffa Oliveira is a lifelong competitor in judo and Brazilian jiu-jitsu, with national and world titles to his name. He started the first Gracie Barra Alabama gym in Pelham in 2012.

Oliveira first started with judo, and he added jiu-jitsu at age 11 to supplement the sport. He got serious about competition around 8 years old when his parents sent him to spend more time training at the gym. Oliveira, who was born with type 1 diabetes, said training in the two disciplines got him in shape.

His first state championship victory led him to train even harder, Oliveira said. A year later, he won a national championship in judo.

He came to the U.S. from Brazil in 2000 to compete in judo world championships, where he placed third at 15 years old. While there, he met a U.S. Olympic trainer and moved to Atlanta to train with him.

Now a black belt, Oliveira’s accomplishments in judo and jiu-jitsu include wins in 10 International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) open competitions and placing in a number of national and world championships. In 2016, according to the Gracie Barra Alabama website, Oliveira was a judo national champion and a bronze medalist in both the judo world championship and the IBJJF World Masters.

“I like to stay in shape. People ask me how much bench press I do, how much squats. I actually don’t know how to lift weights, but I’m here training every day, three to four hours a day. So that keeps me in shape,” Oliveira said.

After running a marble and granite business in Birmingham remotely, Oliveira decided to relocate from Atlanta to Birmingham in 2005. He opened his Pelham gym, which is now next door to his marble and granite company, in 2012.

While he often works 50 hours per week or more at his company, Oliveira said coming to the gym each night to coach is his stress relief.

“I can’t wait to be here teaching,” he said.

He continues to compete — including traveling to world championships in December — and several students have world titles under their belts. Oliveira’s wife, son and daughter can also frequently be found on the mat.

At the new Greystone location, Oliveira said he will teach two classes a month, but Roncadori will primarily run the gym. As of its openingin December, the new gym offered classes at lunchtime and evenings from Monday to Thursday, as well as Saturday classes.

Learn more about class schedules and pricing at graciebarraalabama.com.