Jim 'N Nick's Community Bar-B-Q reopens in Riverchase after remodeling

The Jim ‘N Nick’s Community Bar-B-Q restaurant in Riverchase reopened last week after a 12-day closure for remodeling.

This location, which opened at 1810 Montgomery Highway in 1993, has brand new booths and a fresh Jim ‘N Nick’s mural and “is now representative of the next generation of Jim ‘N Nick’s while still embracing its roots,” the company said in a news release.

“We’ve dusted off the counters, fired up the smokers, and the cheese biscuits are as good as ever,” the company said on its Facebook page. “We’re excited to welcome y’all back to a space that feels brand new, but still tastes like home.”

Hours are 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday.