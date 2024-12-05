Iron City Benefits provides affordable insurance options

× Expand Photo courtesy of Marc Batson. Marc Batson

Iron City Benefits, an independent employee benefits brokerage firm located at 1318 Alford Ave., Suite 201, in Hoover, is helping employers and individuals reduce their insurance costs while maintaining essential coverage. Founded by Marc Batson, the firm specializes in customized health and life insurance plans tailored to meet diverse needs.

Batson said the company’s insurance plans stand out for their affordability, with premiums 40% to 60% lower than standard marketplace options. Key features include no deductibles or copays for most services unless a hospital stay exceeds 24 hours. Coverage options span medical, dental, vision, prescription medication and access to a nationwide provider network, ensuring comprehensive care at reduced costs.

“Our goal is to simplify health care access and cut out-of-pocket expenses for our clients,” Batson said.

Iron City Benefits caters to a wide client base, including businesses, nonprofits, contractors and individuals. Their flexible plans offer year-round enrollment and portability, making them accessible and adaptable to various situations. The firm also provides specialized policies such as disability, critical illness and Medicare coverage.

Exciting developments are on the horizon for the company. Batson said he has been selected as one of 20 professionals nationwide to launch a new program in 2025. While details are still to be announced, the initiative is expected to broaden the firm’s offerings and strengthen its position in the employee benefits market.

For more information about Iron City Benefits, go online to ironcitybenefits.com or call 1-888-244-4849.