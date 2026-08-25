Inverness Country Club completes multimillion-dollar racquet sports renovation

× Expand Image courtesy of Inverness Country Club

Inverness Country Club recently completed a multimillion-dollar renovation of its Tennis & Pickleball Complex, expanding its racquet sports facilities with six new pickleball courts and a renovated clubhouse.

The project included updated locker rooms, expanded outdoor patio and lounge areas and improvements to spaces supporting the club's tennis and pickleball programs. The six dedicated pickleball courts opened for play as part of the renovation.

"This investment gives our Members a racquet sports facility that matches the strength of the programs and community that have developed here," General Manager Steve Leonard said. "The new courts, clubhouse and gathering spaces give Members more opportunities to practice, play, and spend time together and enjoy the Club."

The improvements also expanded opportunities for players of varying experience levels. Inverness Country Club's racquet sports professionals provide instruction, organized play and other programming for experienced players as well as members who are new to tennis or pickleball.

The club celebrated completion of the project with a Racquet Sports Clubhouse Grand Opening on Aug. 13. Members toured the renovated facility and gathered for appetizers, drinks and raffle prizes.

The project was part of ongoing investment in Inverness Country Club by Heritage Golf Group, which has directed capital toward improvements to the club since acquiring it.

Inverness Country Club is a private club offering golf, tennis, pickleball, swimming, dining, fitness and year-round social programming for adults and children.

Heritage Golf Group has expanded to 48 clubs across the United States since its current ownership and leadership team purchased the company in 2020. Its portfolio includes private country clubs, daily-fee courses and resort golf properties.

For more information about Inverness Country Club, visit iccalabama.com.