Hydralive Therapy opens at Stadium Trace Village

Hydralive Therapy has opened a new location at 5220 Peridot Place in the Stadium Trace Village development and celebrated with a ribbon cutting on Dec. 19.

The wellness business provides a range of services, including vitamin IV infusions, nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide infusions, intramuscular injections, cryotherapy, compression therapy, weight loss therapy and hormone replacement therapy.

To mark its grand opening, Hydralive Therapy hosted a social media giveaway that included one IV drip of the winner’s choice and two cryotherapy sessions.

For more information, visit hydralivetherapy.com.