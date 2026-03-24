How to stage your home for the biggest impact on the market

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Before buyers make an offer on a home, they want to be able to envision themselves living there. One of the best ways sellers can help make that happen is by preparing their homes before putting them on the market.

A good starting point is a pre-listing walkthrough with an agent, said Katie Crommelin, a Realtor at Ray & Poynor.

“This is your chance to address any repairs needed, clean out closets and simplify decor,” Crommelin said. “The more you do ahead, the less stress you’ll feel when it’s time for the sign to go in the yard. Your real estate agent is your best resource in this department, so make sure you are utilizing their expertise.”

Realtor Cathy O’Berry said much of the work that determines a home’s success happens before it is ever listed.

“I never want my clients to feel surprised,” O’Berry said. “The more prepared you are — from small repairs to overall presentation — the more confident you feel when buyers walk through the door.”

There are also several staging companies in the area that can help homeowners determine what furniture to remove, rearrange or replace to achieve the best results.

“It’s important to view your home through the eyes of a buyer who isn’t attached to your home,” Crommelin said. “You want the interior to be uncluttered, clean and easy to walk through. There is a fine line between uncluttered and sterile, and your Realtor can help achieve the right look.”

Focusing on presentation and pricing will pay off for homeowners, said Sarah Sullivan Johnson, an associate broker and Realtor with ARC Realty Hoover.

“In the Hoover market, buyers are more selective than they were a few years ago, so homes that are priced realistically, clean and well maintained tend to attract the most interest,” Johnson said. “Making a strong first impression, both online and in person, can make a big difference in how quickly and successfully a home sells.”

O’Berry said pricing conversations are one of the most important parts of preparing a home for the market.

“Being honest, even when it costs you in the short term, builds long-term trust,” she said. “Your reputation walks into the room before you do. Pricing realistically from the beginning positions a seller for stronger results.”

However, sellers do not have to handle the process alone and should rely on a trusted local professional for guidance.

“Working with a local agent who knows the area and being flexible with timing and negotiations can help attract serious buyers quickly while maximizing sale value,” said Rachel Swain Saggus, a Realtor at LoKation Real Estate.

Ensuring homes are move-in ready before listing should be a priority, said Ellen Hottel, a Realtor at eXp Realty.

“Buyers would prefer to pay premium prices for a move-in ready home rather than a home that needs work,” Hottel said.

While the inside of a home is critical, sellers should not overlook the exterior and the importance of curb appeal.

“Be sure your home has great curb appeal by maintaining the lawn, freshly painting the front door and pressure washing,” Hottel said.