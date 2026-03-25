Housing market looks cautiously optimistic going into spring

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Although mortgage rates have remained higher than they were five years ago, the Hoover real estate market is beginning to show renewed momentum.

Part of the reason is that most buyers and sellers have adjusted to the current rate climate, said Diana Will, a mortgage lender at MortgageRight with more than 20 years of experience. While January and February are typically slower months, Will said that hasn’t been the case this year.

“Homes that are priced right are moving quickly, and activity has picked up faster than expected,” Will said. “Be ready to act quickly and focus on value, not just price. We are gearing up to have a great year in the industry.”

Cathy O’Berry, a Realtor with more than 30 years of experience in the market, said this kind of adjustment period is common.

“I’ve lived through every kind of market — good, bad and uncertain,” O’Berry said. “What I’ve learned is that consistency and preparation matter more than conditions. When buyers and sellers adjust to reality and focus on value, transactions still move forward.”

That optimism extends beyond Hoover. Alabama saw a 4% increase in home sales in 2025, with the median sales price rising 10% to about $234,000, according to the Annual Alabama Economic and Real Estate Report released by the Alabama Association of Realtors.

Many in the housing market feel cautiously optimistic heading into spring, said Rachel Swain Saggus, a Realtor at LoKation Real Estate.

“Buyer interest is returning, but affordability and limited supply continue to shape decisions,” Saggus said. “Prices are steadier than in recent years, with realistic sellers seeing the strongest demand.”

There has also been a noticeable uptick in new listings and early buyer inquiries, particularly from move-up buyers and relocating families, Saggus said.

“Showings are picking up on well-priced homes, while buyers remain selective and value driven,” she said. “Overall, modestly improved affordability compared with last year has gently boosted buyer inquiries and early spring activity.”

Homes that recently went on the market and are reasonably priced are receiving multiple offers, said Margi Ingram, owner of Ingram and Associates.

“It’s still one of the greatest places to live with great schools, parks, restaurants and city services,” Ingram said.

O’Berry said preparation often makes the difference in competitive situations.

“Whether it’s a seller getting ready to list or a buyer writing an offer, preparation is how you protect your clients,” she said. “When you’re prepared, you’re calm — and when you’re calm, your clients feel confident making decisions.”

“It’s still one of the greatest places to live with great schools, parks, restaurants and city services,” Ingram said.

Heading into spring, the Hoover housing market remains steady and competitive, especially for well-priced homes in established neighborhoods, said Sarah Sullivan Johnson, an associate broker and Realtor with ARC Realty Hoover.

There is also more showing activity on new listings and stronger turnout at open houses in Hoover and surrounding neighborhoods. Homes that are well priced are going under contract more quickly than they were earlier in the winter, Johnson said.

“We’re also noticing more serious buyer inquiries, which is usually an early sign of a busier spring season,” Johnson added.

Johnson advised buyers to be prepared and stay focused on their priorities.

“In the Hoover area, well-priced homes in desirable neighborhoods can still move quickly, so having financing lined up and being clear on priorities is key,” she said. “Buyers who are flexible on timing or minor cosmetic updates often have more options and better outcomes.”

For homeowners looking to sell, Johnson encourages a focus on pricing and presentation, noting that seasonal patterns still play a role.

“Spring and early summer are typically strong here, and I think buyers and sellers will continue to move forward as they adjust to current conditions,” Johnson said. “The Hoover market is driven more by life changes than speculation, which keeps it resilient.”