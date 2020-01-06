House Peace: bringing order to chaos

× Expand Photo by Leah Ingram Eagle. Tara Bremer, founder of House Peace, shows off an organized pantry. Bremer works with a group of 12 women contractors to help families simplify and organize their possessions.

Many people want to get organized, and some may even have it as one of their New Year’s resolutions.

Tara Bremer created her business, House Peace, to accomplish just that. The wife, mom and Shelby County resident created her business with a goal of helping families simplify and organize their possessions in 2013, shortly after adopting her daughter.

“We work to take away possession stress and replace it with peace in your home,” Bremer said. “I don’t call it home peace, because the home part is up to parents. I am there to help with the house and physical possessions to bring in peace as clutter rises.”

With a background in psychology and a master’s degree in counseling, Bremer is able to use her skills and knowledge in each home she visits.

“It’s helpful for me to talk with clients about their dreams and stressors and how they can unbury from the clutter,” Bremer said.

House Peace often helps families who have been through a season of stress, which can include anything from a birth or adoption, to a death in the family, chronic illness, extensive travel or a move.

She has a group of 12 women contractors who work at House Peace, some as lead organizers and others as assistants. Many are moms who work while their children are at Mother’s Day Out. Each member of the team has a specialty, and the jobs are assigned based on the expertise of each member.

“A lot of the women who work for me have little kids, and they can get a lot of work done within those three hours,” Bremer said.

Elizabeth Redding is one of those moms and has been working with Bremer since early summer 2019. With her business degree and work experience in marketing, Redding does a lot of the behind the scenes work for House Peace, including developing the digital side of the business.

The Liberty Park resident said she had entertained the idea of starting her own organizing business and was researching the competition when she came across House Peace. Redding saw Bremer already had a great business and reached out to her. Several months later, a position opened up and Redding jumped at the opportunity.

“I wanted to still be mom in the mom hours, and it’s not easy to find those jobs,” said Redding, who has children ages 5 and 12. “It’s been great. [Bremer] is an amazing person to work with and for, and I’m here to stay.”

House Peace covers the entire Birmingham metro area, with many of their clients along the 280 corridor. The business has recently expanded into the Atlanta market after former team member Kendra Knowles moved there.

Each job is based on the individual client’s needs and can be anything from a pantry organization to the entire house and everything in between. The process begins with an inquiry sent through their website. The client lets House Peace know what they are interested in and they can do an initial assessment (which costs $125), provide them with options and let them choose what works best for them and their budget.

“Most of us have too much stuff, and it gets disorganized,” she said. “We help you think through what really matters to you and decide what is worth saving and what things that need to be donated. I want our clients to feel free from the burden of stress relief and to just feel lighter.”

Bremer said while she does see the potential for expansion in the future, Birmingham is the company’s heart and soul.

“The most important thing for us is to get the client what they want, and finding out their expectations so we can meet them,” she said.

For more information on House Peace, visit housepeace.net.