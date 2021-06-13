Hoover zoning board to consider billiard hall, swim school, used car dealership

1 of 4
Photo by Jon Anderson
210613_Axe_House_Billiards_JMA3
Axe House Billiards is preparing to open in the Hoover Court shopping center at 1901 Hoover Court B in the former location of the All-American Outdoors store.
2 of 4
Still shot from Goldfish Swim Sc
Goldfish Swim School
Goldfish Swim School wants to open a location in The Grove shopping center in Hoover, Alabama.
3 of 4
Photo by Jon Anderson
210613_Bham_Luxury_Motors2
Lorna Road Properties and IRA Holdings are seeking permission to open a used car dealership called Birmingham Luxury Motors at 2970 Lorna Road in Hoover, Alabama. The location has had multiple uses in the past, including a car dealership, home health company and college.
4 of 4
Map courtesy of city of Hoover
Bham Luxuxy Motors map
The Hoover zoning board on Monday night is scheduled to consider requests for a new billiard hall, swim school and used car dealership.
The Planning and Zoning Commission also will consider preliminary plans for the entrance to the Everlee community across Alabama 150 from Lake Cyrus, as well as preliminary plans for new sectors of the Lake Wilborn and Blackridge communities.
Hoover resident Janet Arledge is asking for permission to open a billiard hall in the Hoover Court shopping center off U.S. 31. She wants to put the pool hall in almost 7,000 square feet in the northernmost part of the shopping center next to Braddock Drive, she said.
The spot at 1901 Hoover Court B formerly was home to a gun store called All-American Outdoors and, before that, Tidmore Flags, Arledge said. It’s right next to the Jefferson County Revenue Department’s Hoover office and above the Steel City Emergency Vets clinic.
Arledge said she had 10 new Diamond pool tables delivered this past week and plans to have two to four dart stations and a small bar. Initially, she is asking the city for permission to sell only pre-packaged beer, wine and liquor but later plans to seek approval to pour alcoholic beverages, she said.
But the business is not designed to be a bar, she said. “It’s a true pool hall” in the tradition of an old-time pool hall, but smoking won’t be allowed, she said.
She is a member of the Amateur Pool Association and plans to offer pool league play as well as pool tables for anyone who wants to drop in an shoot pool by the hour, she said.
She will be ready to open as soon as she can get “conditional use” zoning approval by the city of Hoover, she said. If the zoning board gives a positive recommendation, the request moves to the Hoover City Council for final approval.
Meanwhile, Tim Gilbride of Rocky River, Ohio, is seeking permission to open a Goldfish Swim School in The Grove shopping center at 5549 Grove Blvd.
The Goldfish Swim School is a national company that teaches children ages 4 months to 12 years old how to swim in an indoor heated pool. There are 140 locations of the Goldfish Swim School in 34 states, Washington, D.C. and Ontario, Canada, according to the company’s website.
Also, two companies called IRA Holdings and Lorna Road Properties (with John Beard as the managing member) are seeking permission to open a used car dealership called Birmingham Luxury Motors at 2970 Lorna Road.
The property has had multiple uses in the past, including a car dealership, home health care company and college. It includes about 19,900 square feet of office space and parking areas spread over 3.9 acres.
In other business Monday, the zoning board is scheduled to consider requests to:
- Divide one 1.6-acre lot at 30 Meadowview Drive (just off U.S. 280) into two .8-acre lots to make way for future development. The request comes from an entity affiliated with Millennial Bank, which broke ground this past week on property next door for a new bank headquarters. The bank currently is based in Leeds.
- Approve preliminary plans for the entrance road for the 833-acre Everlee development planned by Signature Homes, Marbury Properties and CCN Asset Management directly across Alabama 150 from the entrance to the Lake Cyrus community.
- Approve preliminary plans for 60 residential lots in the seventh phase of the Blackridge South community.
- Approve preliminary plans for 88 residential lots in the seventh phase of the Lake Wilborn community in Trace Crossings. Preliminary plans for this phase originally were approved in November 2019, but Signature Homes is resubmitting the plans due to realignment of a street.
- Divide a lot in the Stadium Trace Village development off John Hawkins Parkway into two lots for commercial development. The lot is the location of the planned Village Green entertainment area, which will contain an outdoor amphitheater for up to 1,200 people, artisan market, art gallery with space for working artists, wine tasting room, food and beverage vendors, playground and outdoor game area, and studio room for classes such as yoga, pilates and martial arts.