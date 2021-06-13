Hoover zoning board to consider billiard hall, swim school, used car dealership

× 1 of 4 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 210613_Axe_House_Billiards_JMA3 Axe House Billiards is preparing to open in the Hoover Court shopping center at 1901 Hoover Court B in the former location of the All-American Outdoors store. × 2 of 4 Expand Still shot from Goldfish Swim Sc Goldfish Swim School Goldfish Swim School wants to open a location in The Grove shopping center in Hoover, Alabama. × 3 of 4 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 210613_Bham_Luxury_Motors2 Lorna Road Properties and IRA Holdings are seeking permission to open a used car dealership called Birmingham Luxury Motors at 2970 Lorna Road in Hoover, Alabama. The location has had multiple uses in the past, including a car dealership, home health company and college. × 4 of 4 Expand Map courtesy of city of Hoover Bham Luxuxy Motors map Lorna Road Properties and IRA Holdings are seeking permission to open a used car dealership called Birmingham Luxury Motors at 2970 Lorna Road in Hoover, Alabama. The location has had multiple uses in the past, including a car dealership, home health company and college. Prev Next

The Hoover zoning board on Monday night is scheduled to consider requests for a new billiard hall, swim school and used car dealership.

The Planning and Zoning Commission also will consider preliminary plans for the entrance to the Everlee community across Alabama 150 from Lake Cyrus, as well as preliminary plans for new sectors of the Lake Wilborn and Blackridge communities.

Hoover resident Janet Arledge is asking for permission to open a billiard hall in the Hoover Court shopping center off U.S. 31. She wants to put the pool hall in almost 7,000 square feet in the northernmost part of the shopping center next to Braddock Drive, she said.

The spot at 1901 Hoover Court B formerly was home to a gun store called All-American Outdoors and, before that, Tidmore Flags, Arledge said. It’s right next to the Jefferson County Revenue Department’s Hoover office and above the Steel City Emergency Vets clinic.

Arledge said she had 10 new Diamond pool tables delivered this past week and plans to have two to four dart stations and a small bar. Initially, she is asking the city for permission to sell only pre-packaged beer, wine and liquor but later plans to seek approval to pour alcoholic beverages, she said.

But the business is not designed to be a bar, she said. “It’s a true pool hall” in the tradition of an old-time pool hall, but smoking won’t be allowed, she said.

She is a member of the Amateur Pool Association and plans to offer pool league play as well as pool tables for anyone who wants to drop in an shoot pool by the hour, she said.

She will be ready to open as soon as she can get “conditional use” zoning approval by the city of Hoover, she said. If the zoning board gives a positive recommendation, the request moves to the Hoover City Council for final approval.

Meanwhile, Tim Gilbride of Rocky River, Ohio, is seeking permission to open a Goldfish Swim School in The Grove shopping center at 5549 Grove Blvd.

The Goldfish Swim School is a national company that teaches children ages 4 months to 12 years old how to swim in an indoor heated pool. There are 140 locations of the Goldfish Swim School in 34 states, Washington, D.C. and Ontario, Canada, according to the company’s website.

Also, two companies called IRA Holdings and Lorna Road Properties (with John Beard as the managing member) are seeking permission to open a used car dealership called Birmingham Luxury Motors at 2970 Lorna Road.

The property has had multiple uses in the past, including a car dealership, home health care company and college. It includes about 19,900 square feet of office space and parking areas spread over 3.9 acres.

In other business Monday, the zoning board is scheduled to consider requests to: