Hoover zoning board recommends approval for artisanal beer and wine bar in Ross Bridge

× Expand Map courtesy of city of Hoover Ross Bridge resident Brian Von Hagel wants to open an artisanal beer and wine bar in the Ross Bridge town center.

The Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday night voted to recommend approval for an artisanal beer and wine bar in the Ross Bridge Town Center.

Ross Bridge resident Brian Von Hagel wants to open the bar at 3601 Market St., Suite 101, the former location of K&J’s Elegant Pastries and Creamery, which closed its location in the Ross Bridge commercial district in September. Von Hagel also plans to serve artisanal cheese and charcuterie boards.

He is proposing live music one or two Fridays per month from 5 to 8 p.m., which is more than normally is allowed in Ross Bridge. The Ross Bridge development plan allows live music in a business only four times a year, unless an exception is granted by the city government, City Planner Mac Martin said.

Von Hagel on Monday night told the zoning board he would limit live music to acoustic music only. Proposed hours of operation for the bar are 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon-8 p.m. on Sunday. The bar would be just a few doors down from The Church at Ross Bridge. While there are restrictions on how close alcoholic beverage sales can be to a house of worship, that only applies if the beverages will be consumed off the premises, Martin said.

Von Hagel, in a letter to the city, said he believes his wine and beer bar will become a cherished gathering place that enhances the cultural landscape of the neighborhood.

Sarah Komen, another Ross Bridge resident, wrote a letter opposing the bar.

“This will destroy the safe, family-oriented, quiet neighborhood atmosphere and character that Ross Bridge is known and loved for into a loud commercial party one,” Komen wrote. “Patrons from all areas will be parking in front of our homes and creating noise even after closing time. I’m concerned that our property values will decrease with a bar in close proximity. I don’t want to deal with drunks/drug users, fighting, cursing, etc., in front of my house. It would make me feel unsafe in my home. I also do not want to hear whatever music they are playing. I sincerely hope Hoover preserves Ross Bridge as it is.”

The Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission voted 8-0 to recommend the Hoover City Council approve his request. The City Council likely will vote on the matter on May 19, Martin said.

In other business Monday night, the zoning board recommended the City Council also approve a request for a new business called Iconic Carts, which proposes to sell, rent and service golf carts at 508 Mineral Trace in the Trace Crossings community, next to Brock’s Gap Brewing Co. and Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

The request includes a provision that would allow for temporary outdoor cart displays. The property is zoned as a planned industrial district. The City Council also likely will vote on that matter on May 19 as well, Martin said.

The zoning board also: