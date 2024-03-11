Zoning board postpones vote on Trace Crossings lots near Hoover Met

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson SB Dev Corp. (Signature Homes) owns this vacant piece of property at the end of the Feldspar Way cul-de-sac next to the Hoover Metropolitan Complex.

The Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday night postponed a vote on the creation of two lots on about 4.4 acres on Feldspar Way near the Hoover Metropolitan Complex after nearby property owners expressed concern about blasting and construction traffic.

SB Dev Corp., which also does business as Signature Homes, owns the property and needs zoning board approval to create two lots for development — one 2 acres and one 2.4 acres, both zoned for planned industrial use.

Signature Homes has plans for the 2.4-acre lot at the end of the Feldspar Way cul-de-sac, which the company purchased about seven years ago, but doesn’t have plans for the 2-acre lot next to the Fi Plan Partners building, which was purchased about four months ago, said Bob Easley, an engineer hired by Signature Homes.

× Expand SB Dev Corp. (Signature Homes) owns property at 5829 and 5833 Feldspar Way in Hoover, Alabama. The street is near the tennis courts in the Hoover Metropolitan Complex, and the property is next to the Fi Plan Partners building.

Easley did not say what is planned for the 2.4-acre lot other than to say that excavation would be necessary for a building with a half-basement.

Greg Powell, the owner of the Fi Plan Partners wealth management company, said he’s not against progress and isn’t trying to halt Signature Homes’ plans, but he did ask the zoning board to postpone a decision until more information is made available about what the plans are for blasting on the property.

Powell said he inquired about buying the same property when he bought his building in 2005 and was told by the owner at that time — U.S. Steel — that blasting would be required to develop it. Powell said he had problems several years back when contractors for the city of Hoover were blasting for development of the new fields and tennis complex that are part of the adjacent Hoover Metropolitan Complex.

The blasting contractor forgot to put a net on the blasting area, and rocks flew through the air and hit cars in his parking lot, he said. Also, there was no schedule for the blasting, and it disturbed consultations with clients, he said. He would like to know if blasting could be limited to evenings or weekends, he said.

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson SB Dev Corp. (Signature Homes) owns this vacant piece of property at 5833 Feldspar Way, at left, next to the Fi Plan Partners building in Hoover, Alabama. Nearby property owners are concerned about blasting they believe will be necessary to develop the property.

Shane Sears, who owns another building nearby, agreed that blasting was a problem with the Hoover Metropolitan Complex and asked for a continuance, too.

Easley said he wasn’t sure whether blasting would be necessary or whether contractors might be able to use a hammer hoe, but he knows he and Signature Homes would be willing to follow all regulations for blasting and communicate with nearby property owners about their plans.

Zoning board Chairman Mike Wood asked Easley if a one-month delay would be a problem for Signature Homes to allow time for discussions between Signature Homes and other nearby property owners, and Easley said he didn’t believe so. The zoning board voted to delay consideration until April 8.

Wood said the owners of Signature Homes are reasonable people and should be able to come to a mutually acceptable agreement between the parties.

Hoover Fire Marshal Mark Thornton, whose office regulates blasting in Hoover, said blasting contractors are required to have at least $1 million in liability insurance, in addition to liability insurance held by the general contractor.

The National Fire Protection Association requires a third-party company to do pre-blast surveys on other properties within a certain distance to determine the state of properties prior to blasting, and if any damage occurs as a result of the blasting, the blasting company is responsible to pay for damages, Thornton said.

Also, the city of Hoover has stricter blasting regulations than the National Fire Protection Association, Thornton said. Blasts are not supposed to create ground movement waves that travel more than half an inch per second, and the sound of the blast is not supposed to exceed 124 decibels, he said.

In other business Monday night, the zoning board postponed a vote on another case as well. The Phenix Salon Suites in the Riverchase Promenade shopping center across U.S. 31 from the Riverchase Galleria, is asking for permission for one of its studio renters to be able to do permanent makeup and cosmetic tattoos, such as eyebrows, eyeliner and lip color enhancement.

Hoover City Planner Mac Martin said his staff recommends approval of the request with the condition that the services being rendered be limited to eyebrows, eyeliner and lip color enhancement and not more general tattoo work.

The tattoo license given by the state does not differentiate between the two, but given the negative feedback the city received after the City Council gave approval for a Stay Gold Tattoo Studio in the Lorna Town Square shopping center in September, city staff felt some limitations would be in order at the Riverchase Promenade, Martin said.

However, no one representing Phenix Salon Suites was present at Monday’s zoning board meeting, so the zoning board continued the case until April 8.

The zoning board did approve final plans for the third phase of the Everlee community between Lake Cyrus and Ross Bridge. The third phase will include 22 residential lots and a common area for an amenity building.