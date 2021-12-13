Hoover zoning board doesn't approve new Bluff Park gas station

× Expand Map courtesy of city of Hoover The Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, did not approve a request to put a gas station and convenience store at the entrance to Shades Mountain Plaza, but the applicants still can appeal to the Hoover City Council.

The Hoover zoning board on Monday night failed to give a thumbs up for a proposal to build a new gasoline station and convenience store in Bluff Park.

Sam Memdani and Kris Patel had asked for permission to put the gas station in the former Dale Serrano Dance building at 2144 Clearbrook Road, which is at the entrance to Shades Mountain Plaza and directly across from one of the entrances to Bluff Park Village.

Dale Serrano Dance sold the .75-acre parcel to Dreamstar Wholesale Distributions for $349,000 in December 2020, according to a deed submitted to the city of Hoover.

Memdani and Patel wanted to tear down the existing building and build a new 5,100-square-foot convenience store with six gasoline pump stations, records show.

However, city staff members who reviewed the application recommended the zoning board not approve the gas station.

Sharon Nelson, the city’s landscape architect, was filling in for the city planner at Monday’s zoning board meeting and said that, while the property is zoned for commercial development, city staff members do not believe it’s appropriate to put a gasoline station on the property because the development is just 75 feet from a residential neighborhood.

“The pump islands and canopy will be visible in the residential neighborhood,” Nelson said.

Karen Johns, a resident in the neighborhood, said she wouldn’t have a problem with a convenience store but would be concerned about having a gasoline station so close because of the lights, noise and safety issues.

The zoning board agreed. Councilman Mike Shaw, who is the City Council’s representative on the zoning board, and zoning board member Nathan Reed, both said they believe the site is in need of redevelopment but is too close to homes for a gas station.

When the proposal came up for a vote with the zoning board, no one would make a motion, so the proposal failed for lack of a motion. However, Memdani and Patel still can take the matter to the Hoover City Council for consideration without a recommendation from the zoning board.

In other business Monday night, the zoning board: