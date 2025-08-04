Body piercing, tattoo parlor seeks city of Hoover zoning approval

× Expand Images courtesy of Solstice An example of body piercing that would be available at Solstice in Hoover, Alabama, if the business can gain zoning approval.

A new body piercing and tattoo parlor is seeking permission from the city of Hoover to open in the Patton Chapel Plaza shopping center along U.S. 31.

Chaz and Megan Busbin, who have 14 years of experience in the body art industry, want to open a business called Solstice in a vacant 2,897-square-foot space next to Bedzzz Express at 1676 Montgomery Highway, Suite C.

The Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday night recommended approval for the business at that site, and now the request goes to the Hoover City Council for final consideration.

× Expand Images courtesy of Solstice Chaz and Megan Busbin want to open a body piercing and tattoo parlor in Patton Chapel Plaza at 1676 Montgomery Highway, Suite C, next to Bedzzz Express

The Busbins said they just moved to the Birmingham area from Huntsville a few months ago. They both have experience in the industry but have been working in other people’s business spaces and decided to open their own place, Chaz Busbin said.

They chose Hoover because some customers complain the only place they can find body piercing and tattoo studios is in places they don’t feel safe, and Hoover seems like a safe community, Busbin said. “We really like Hoover, and we like this area.”

The spot in Patton Chapel Plaza where they want to open formerly held a massage business, said Rachel Romano, a commercial real estate broker working with the Busbins. Design plans for their studio show eight work stations, but they initially plan to start with five employees, including themselves, Chaz Busbin said.

Their average clientele is children age 7 and older and women ages 18 to 36, according to materials submitted to the city.