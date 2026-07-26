Hoover YMCA adds on-site mental health counselors to summer camp

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The Hoover YMCA introduced on-site licensed mental health counselors at its Summer Day Camp this year through a partnership with Family Connection Inc. and funding from The Sandlin Foundation for Kids and Kindness.

The initiative provided daily mental health support for about 170 campers, ages 6-12, while also assisting 29 YMCA staff members and 13 volunteers throughout the summer.

Counselors worked alongside camp leaders to help children navigate challenges involving emotional regulation, attention, conflict and interpersonal relationships. They also provided staff with immediate guidance to address concerns before they escalated.

Before camp began, Family Connection trained staff and volunteers in child-centered approaches to emotional regulation, communication and conflict resolution to better equip them to support campers' social and emotional needs.

The partnership combined the YMCA's youth development programs with Family Connection's expertise in children's mental health and family counseling. According to the organizations, The Sandlin Foundation has contributed a combined $149,420 to the Hoover YMCA and Family Connection to support their work.

Family Connection operates three counseling locations, including an office in Hoover, and provides crisis intervention, emergency shelter and counseling services for youth and families.