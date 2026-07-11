Hoover Steaks & Wines marks first anniversary

× Expand Hoover Steaks and Wines

Hoover Steaks & Wines recently celebrated its first anniversary at 5868 Elsie Road in the Knox Square shopping center across from the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

Opened in May 2024, the locally owned business combines a full-service restaurant with a butcher shop, wine retailer and specialty food market. Guests can enjoy lunch, dinner and Sunday brunch while also shopping for premium meats, cheeses, prepared meals and wines from around the world.

Owned by Danielle Deavours, Patrick Deavours, David Arnold, Tyler Camp and Josh Baker, Hoover Steaks & Wines was created to serve the Hoover community with a focus on quality food, knowledgeable service and a welcoming atmosphere. Executive Chef Matt Swint oversees the kitchen, while the ownership team includes multiple certified wine professionals.

The business has quickly earned local recognition, receiving honors from Hoover's Magazine including Best New Business, Best Burger, Best Brunch, Best Date Night Restaurant, Best Wine Selection and Best Specialty Store.

Hoover Steaks & Wines is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday for brunch, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. For more information, visit hooversteaksandwines.com or call 205-238-5359.