Hoover Small Business Alliance to offer entrepreneurship tips Oct. 16

× Expand Photos from Samford University webite Guests speakers at the Oct. 16 Hoover Small Business Alliance breakfast are, from left, Chad Carson, dean of the Brock School of Business; Matt Mazzei, Brock family chair of entrepreneurship; and Wink Winkler, digital arts instructor at the Samford School of the Arts.

The Hoover Small Business Alliance on Wednesday morning, Oct. 16, will hold a free networking breakfast with entrepreneurship tips at Aldridge Gardens.

The event is scheduled from 8 to 9 a.m. at the gardens at 3530 Lorna Road.

Special guest speakers from Samford University include: Chad Carson, dean of the Brock School of Business; Matt Mazzei, the Brock family chair in entrepreneurship; and Wink Winkler, instructor of digital arts at the School of the Arts. Attorney and former state Rep. Paul DeMarco will serve as moderator.

For more information, contact Traci Fox, founder of the Hoover Small Business Alliance at 205-919-0561 or hooversmallbusinessalliance@gmail.com.