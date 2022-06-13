Hoover Small Business Alliance to host panel discussion June 15

× Expand Still shot from video by Hoover Small Business Alliance Traci Fox, founder of the Hoover Small Business Alliance, and chef Jason Bierley of the Bistro ProVare classroom cafe at Jefferson State Community College's Culinary and Hospitality Institute, invite people via video to the next meeting of the Hoover Small Business Alliance, which will be Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

The Hoover Small Business Alliance is holding its next networking breakfast this Wednesday, June 15, at the Jefferson State Community College Culinary and Hospitality Institute at the Shelby-Hoover campus at 4659 Valleydale Road.

The breakfast and networking event is scheduled to take place from 8 to 9 a.m. in the Bistro ProVare "classroom cafe" in the Merritt Health Science Building and will include several guests answering questions as a panel. The panel is scheduled to include:

Former State Rep. Paul DeMarco

Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe Founder Keith Richards

Bryon Montalbano, owner of Anthony & Co. Jewelers

Joseph Mitchell, director of Jefferson State Community College Culinary and Hospitality Institute

Wendi Parvin, co-owner and founder of Baba Java coffee shop

To RSVP for the event or for more information, call Traci Fox at 205-919-0561 or email hooversmallbusinessalliance@gmail.com.